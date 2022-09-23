$20k reward offered for information about man missing since 2015

Source: 1News

Police have offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information about the disappearance of a Christchurch man in 2015.

Richard Hinkley

Richard Hinkley was last at his home on Madras St in Edgeware on Christmas Day, 2015.

Police said he spoke with a family member around 7.30am and has not been seen nor heard from since.

Detective Scott Anderson says Hinkley's disappearance is out of character.

Police fear the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious because his body has never been found, Anderson said.

“Police have made extensive enquiries into the disappearance of Richard Hinkley but have been unable to provide his family with any definitive answer to what happened to him.”

Anderson said it is extremely odd that Richard has "just disappeared".

“He has not made contact with anyone in the past six years, his bank accounts haven’t been touched.

“Someone out there either recognises this man or knows where he is, and our aim is to give his family the closure they deserve after such a long time,” he said.

The reward will be paid for information or evidence which leads to Hinkley’s location and/or the identity of anyone responsible for his disappearance.

The offer will remain in place until January 31, 2023.

