Woman charged after dog taken from outside Auckland supermarket

A woman has been charged with theft after a dog was allegedly stolen from outside an Auckland supermarket yesterday.

Misty the dog.

Misty the dog. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Misty was reunited with her owners this morning in an emotional reunion after help from the public in locating her.

"Misty was taken from outside a supermarket yesterday, while her owner shopped inside," police said in a statement.

"But with the help of some flyers, police inquiries and eagle-eyed members of the public, we were able to locate her today."

A 24-year-old female has been charged with theft over the incident and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

