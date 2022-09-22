Woman charged after dog taken from outside Auckland supermarket

A woman has been charged with theft after a dog was allegedly stolen from outside an Auckland supermarket yesterday.
Police say Misty was reunited with her owners this morning in an emotional reunion after help from the public in locating her.
"Misty was taken from outside a supermarket yesterday, while her owner shopped inside," police said in a statement.
"But with the help of some flyers, police inquiries and eagle-eyed members of the public, we were able to locate her today."
A 24-year-old female has been charged with theft over the incident and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.