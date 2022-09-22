Couple camp out in Botanic Gardens to find Burrito the poodle

An Auckland couple have set up camp at the Botanic Gardens after the mysterious disappearance of their beloved dog a week ago.

Burrito the poodle. (Source: Supplied)

By Leonard Powell of RNZ

Burrito, the brown poodle, went missing on a walk, and while there have been some sightings, he has so far evaded capture.

His social media following is so big, news of his disappearance has gone viral, prompting dog owners from all over the city to join the search.

Burrito's owner Grace said last Thursday evening's dog walk was just like any other.

The three-year-old micro-chipped poodle started playing with another dog in the off-leash section of Manurewa's Botanic Gardens.

"They went just around these bushes, and I was telling the other dog owner 'It's okay, my dog's going to be back because Burrito always comes back when he doesn't see me'.

"After 30 seconds, the other dog came back to the owner, but Burrito never came back."

Grace and her husband Isaac Layola have had Burrito for three years. He has his own Instagram account with almost 3000 followers.

"He's our everything. We don't have a human child. He's our fur baby. He's our child.

"I'm pretty sure all dog owners will feel the same. He's a family member. He's not just a dog or a pet, but he's our child."

Burrito's lost dog poster. (Source: Supplied)

In the main car park at the top of the Botanic Gardens, RNZ met Sheree and Maryanne - just two of the dozens of dog owners coming every day to search for Burrito.

"Our heart goes out to the people that lost their dog," Sheree said.

"We've got two shih tzus, and we know that if we lost our shih tzus, you know, we'd like to get them back," Maryanne said.

While there have been some sightings of Burrito in the neighbouring Totara Park and surrounding streets, he has so far evaded capture.

"I really hope that they find Burrito 'cause having a dog myself, I can't imagine how they would be feeling losing their little fur baby," said one woman who was walking her dog.

Many people park on Everglade Drive and stroll through the grounds with their dogs.

Sheree and Maryanne said people walked their own dogs and searched for Burrito at the same time.

"We've seen on Facebook quite a few people have been supporting them, looking out for them and going for walks at night and looking out for Burrito."

Grace said they had advertised a $2500 reward, in case Burrito had been stolen.

She and her husband have now set up camp at the gardens and taken leave from their jobs, in the hope Burrito will return during the night.

"We're not expecting anything, but all people will just call and text me saying 'do you need anything? Do you need food? How else can we help you?'

"We're just so blessed. Sometimes you want to give up, but I never thought of giving up."

Another local dog walker said the dog community was feeling shaken about the situation.

"I'm heartbroken for the family because dogs are just part of your family. Without your dog at home, you'd be totally bereft. I really feel for them.

"I hope Burrito comes home, and I keep manifesting that he just comes walking out of that bush at some stage and just comes home to his mum and dad."

Grace and Isaac said they would be staying put at the park for the time being.

"As we have posted on the social media, Burrito is wearing a blue orange and light blue stripy colour and harness, and he's still got the tag with his name and our phone numbers," Grace said.

"He's a brown toy poodle, he's small, he's a very fluffy boy, and he can run really fast."

Anyone wanting to help out can find details on Burrito's Instagram page.