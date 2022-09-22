Jacinda Ardern meets Ukraine PM in New York

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in New York today.

Jacinda Ardern meets Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (Source: 1News)

The bilateral was held under tight embargo with concerns for Ukraine’s safety as the war with Russia rages on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last night mobilised 300,000 reservists, a renewed push of aggression as the conflict drags on.

His announcement, and that he was prepared to escalate the type of force being used, has raised concerns that the Kremlin will resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Ardern condemns Russian invasion, calls for world to rally

Speaking to NZ media, Ardern slammed Putin's "falsehoods" around the invasion.

"New Zealand has always stood firmly against this illegal invasion but we stand firmly against the escalation of this invasion," Ardern said.

"To claim that they will use and could use any other additional weapons that are available to them flies in the face of the lie they have told that they are there to liberate others, and yet they would use the threat of such weapons against them?

Addressing the United Nations general assembly today, US President Joe Biden called Russia’s invasion of its neighbour an attempt at “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist.”

On the threat of escalation, he added:

“A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has called for reconsideration of the use of veto votes on the Security Council, of which it is a member.

Russia's continued veto of motions condemning its invasion of Ukraine led to global condemnation that the United Nations had failed in its mandate.