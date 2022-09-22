Homicide probe after woman's body found in Manurewa house fire

A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a body was found in a Manurewa, Auckland house fire on the weekend.

Police have confirmed the person found dead at the property on Nina Place was a woman.

Her body was recovered on Sunday morning.

It comes after a man hospitalised after the fire was charged with assaulting a female and breaching a protection order.

A bedside court hearing was held on Monday for the man. Police have not ruled out laying further charges.

A scene guard remains in place at the property address while an examination is completed.

The woman's family are being assisted by victim support.