Police charge man hospitalised after fatal Auckland house fire

A man hospitalised after a fatal house fire in Manurewa on Sunday has been charged, police said.

Firefighters file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the fire at 12am on Sunday morning at a residential property on Nina Place.

A body was found at the scene, and police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

However, police said a post-mortem examination had been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the man in hospital has been charged with assaulting a female and breaching a protection order. A bedside court hearing was held yesterday for the man.

Police have not ruled out further charges, saying further enquiries are under way to establish criminal liability.

Scene guards remain in place at the Nina Place residence as police continue to investigate the incident.