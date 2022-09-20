Police charge man hospitalised after fatal Auckland house fire

Source: 1News

A man hospitalised after a fatal house fire in Manurewa on Sunday has been charged, police said.

Firefighters file image.

Firefighters file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the fire at 12am on Sunday morning at a residential property on Nina Place.

A body was found at the scene, and police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

However, police said a post-mortem examination had been completed.

Meanwhile, the man in hospital has been charged with assaulting a female and breaching a protection order. A bedside court hearing was held yesterday for the man.

Police have not ruled out further charges, saying further enquiries are under way to establish criminal liability.

Scene guards remain in place at the Nina Place residence as police continue to investigate the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Royal family release poignant new photo of Queen

2

Lake Taupō's volcanic alert level raised to 1 for first time

3

Police charge man hospitalised after fatal Auckland house fire

4

National's Luxon defends secrecy over Uffindell report

5

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds George of protocol

Latest Stories

Bullying allegations: Labour MP Lorck says she's working on it

Lanes cleared after multi-car crash in Wellington

Serial podcast case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Police charge man hospitalised after fatal Auckland house fire

Woman masking as Home and Away star appeals stalking charge

Related Stories

Four arrested after three burglaries, chase in Hawke's Bay

Teen, 16, arrested after Northland stores, petrol station burgled

Dog handler 'justified' using dog during Rotorua arrest - IPCA

Judge denies application to block teen rapist's internet access