Silver Ferns raring to go after rocky build-up to Jamaica Test

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua says "we're all on" for tonight's first Test against Jamaica.

"At the moment we're going ahead," she told Breakfast this morning.

"We're prepared to get out there on court at 7pm. They're very adamant with the team that they do have at the moment and what they're collecting behind the scenes we will take the court. So we're all on."

Last week the Taini Jamison Trophy series was reduced to two back-to-back Tests and rescheduled to take place in Auckland this week as some Jamaica players had passport issues in the US.

As a result, Jamaica's Sunshine Girls arrived in New Zealand on Monday with just seven of their 12-strong squad. Their coach Connie Francis has called in nearby players to bolster the squad.

Taurua described the disruption as "a bit of a yo-yo" physically and mentally for her players. Despite this, she said the squad is ready to get out on court.

Silver Ferns' Whitney Souness in action against Jamaica during their semi-final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

"That's what we're prepared to do tonight and looking forward to it, I must say so myself."

Taurua said the team is building towards the Netball World Cup, so tonight is "a big day for us".

"It's a massive Test for us, knowing that the disruptions have happened, but also the challenge for us is to get out on court and keep to focus and keep committed to our objectives," she said.

"It's going to be a great game."