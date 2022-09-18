Silver Ferns' series with Jamaica shortened as new dates confirmed

The Taini Jamison Trophy series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica will resume with a reduced series due to logistical reasons.

Silver Ferns' Whitney Souness in action against Jamaica during their semi-final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

The series was delayed due to Jamaica having passport issues which caused delays in their arrival in New Zealand.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallists are on their way to New Zealand with half of the team expected to arrive by Monday and the rest on Tuesday.

Instead of a three-match series, the teams will play each other twice in Auckland with the first match held at Eventfinda Stadium and the second at Pulman Arena.

The first Test will be on Wednesday and the second on Thursday.

Netball New Zealand chief commercial officer, David Cooper said he’s delighted the series can recommence following the delay.

“Seeing these two great teams on court playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy has been the goal all along and we’re excited that this prospect is a step closer,” Cooper said.

“I’d like to thank the team behind the scenes who have been working around the clock to ensure this series has the best chance possible to go ahead. But I’d also like to recognise our netball fans who have been affected by the flow on effects of rescheduling matches.

President of Netball Jamaica, Tricia Robinson said she’s also glad the series is back on track.

“We are very much looking forward to finally arriving in New Zealand and getting on court for what we know will be a great series.”

It will be a Commonwealth Games semi-final rematch with the Silver Ferns looking to bounce back from their 67-51 defeat to Jamaica in Birmingham.