Silver Ferns' series with Jamaica delayed over passport issues

The Silver Ferns' three-Test series against Jamaica has been delayed with the Sunshine Girls delayed in arriving in New Zealand.

Maia Wilson shoots against Jamaica. (Source: Photosport)

Netball NZ announced in a statement this afternoon the Jamaicans were scheduled to arrive in Aotearoa tomorrow (Friday) ahead of this weekend's first two matches but their arrival has been pushed back due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington after their visas were issued.

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson said they had been working hard to get their travel issues sorted.

“We hope that our passport issues can be resolved as soon as possible, and the Sunshine Girls can get on court for the series against the Silver Ferns,” she said.

The issue has seen the first match rescheduled from Saturday to next Monday at 7:30pm, meaning Sunday's game will now be the first contest for the Taini Jamison Trophy. The series will still conclude at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland next Wednesday.

The series has garnered plenty of interest with it being the first time the Silver Ferns have played since last month's bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games where Jamaica beat them soundly in the semi-finals.

Jamaica's Shamera Sterling, who will not play the Taini Jamison series, celebrates after beating the Silver Ferns at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

Netball NZ said fans who had tickets for what was a sell-out Test on Saturday can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled match on Monday but if customers are unable to attend the new date they will be able to obtain a full refund.

Netball NZ Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper added they were working closely with the visitors to ensure the Commonwealth Games silver medallists arrive as soon as possible.

"Obviously we’re extremely disappointed not to be able to start the Cadbury Netball Series as scheduled on Saturday in Hamilton but we are working hard to accommodate the changes by moving this match to the Monday," Cooper said.

"I know our netball fans are looking forward to watching live international netball which was signalled with a sell-out crowd for the opening match – we’re looking forward to seeing these teams go head-to-head for the prestigious Taini Jamison Trophy."