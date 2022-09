All Blacks star Ardie Savea and wife Saskia have welcomed a baby boy into the family.

Ardie Savea with his children (Source: Instagram: Ardie Savea)

Savea missed Thursday's highly controversial win over Australia in Melbourne to be with his family for the impending birth.

The pair posted on social media that they had a new addition to their whānau.

"You complete us," they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kove Masina-Moon Savea. We love you our beautiful son."

The pair have two other children.