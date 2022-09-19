Victims of horror Cambridge crash involving car, ambulance named

Police have named the two victims of a crash between a car and an ambulance in Cambridge last week.

They were Deon Hadley, also known as Deon Johnson-Hadley, 33, from Auckland, and St John ambulance officer Susan Cutler, 66, of Rotorua.

Both died following a crash on Tirau Rd in Cambridge around 3:40am last Wednesday.

St John said they were "devastated" to lose one of their own in the crash. Cutler served Hato Hone St John for 55 years - her link to the organisation beginning in 1967 in the Youth Division.

"While their primary role was within the Patient Transfer Service, they were also active in their support of both Event Health Services and Emergency Ambulance," Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations said last week.

"In recognition of their service, they were admitted to the Order of St John as a Member (MStJ) in 2004."