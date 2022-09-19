Victims of horror Cambridge crash involving car, ambulance named

Source: 1News

Police have named the two victims of a crash between a car and an ambulance in Cambridge last week.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

They were Deon Hadley, also known as Deon Johnson-Hadley, 33, from Auckland, and St John ambulance officer Susan Cutler, 66, of Rotorua.

READ MORE: St John 'devastated' at ambulance officer's death in Waikato crash

Both died following a crash on Tirau Rd in Cambridge around 3:40am last Wednesday.

St John said they were "devastated" to lose one of their own in the crash. Cutler served Hato Hone St John for 55 years - her link to the organisation beginning in 1967 in the Youth Division.

"While their primary role was within the Patient Transfer Service, they were also active in their support of both Event Health Services and Emergency Ambulance," Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations said last week.

"In recognition of their service, they were admitted to the Order of St John as a Member (MStJ) in 2004."

New ZealandAccidentsHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

NZ to observe nationwide minute of silence for the Queen

2

Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

3

'Nightmare' for Rockstar as Grand Theft Auto 6 footage leaks

4

Court hears secret recording made by former Gloriavale leader

5

Why sailors will pull the Queen's royal gun carriage - not horses

Latest Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

Ed Sheeran cancels 2023 Wellington show

Two men arrested in Dunedin for alleged drug trafficking

Woman forced to wait five hours for heart attack diagnosis

Grant Robertson hold post-Cabinet media briefing

Related Stories

Cambridge lockdowns lifted, youth with BB gun spoken with

All lanes open following Auckland Harbour Bridge crash

One dead following crash near Greymouth

Man charged with murder following Hamilton death