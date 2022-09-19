Timing of Uffindell report release 'disrespectful' - Robertson

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has criticised the National Party for announcing the Sam Uffindell investigation findings the day of the Queen's funeral.

Robertson told reporters at a post-Cabinet briefing this afternoon that the timing of the report release was "pretty disrespectful".

"There were certainly other options, weren't there, for making an announcement like this."

He said there were "other ways" of handling the situation that didn't involve releasing the findings today.

Robertson has called for National to explain their approach and release an executive summary of the investigation.

Earlier, Luxon denied the decision to announce the findings today was an attempt to let the Queen's funeral distract from the news.

"If I'd held onto the report for much longer, you would've been saying I've been holding onto information for way too long."

"We received the report very late Thursday night, we digested it and spent the weekend working on it and coming to a view.

"We took it to our caucus this morning, and here we are today."

Robertson said the situation was a reminder for everyone to take assault and bullying allegations seriously.

"I want to reiterate that in any workplace in New Zealand we should be upholding the highest standards."

Uffindell told reporters earlier this afternoon that his approach to law and order was something he would "consider further".

The MP had promised to be tough on crime in his maiden speech, but faced accusations of double standards when it was revealed he had been involved in a vicious assault as a teenager.

Robertson said it was important to be "consistent" when it came to "all matters of public policy".

"The public do have a fairly good radar when it comes to inconsistency in the way people treat different policy issues, and certainly when it comes to issues around crime and youth crime."