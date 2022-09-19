Sam Uffindell welcomes outcome of bullying investigation

National MP Sam Uffindell has welcomed the findings of an independent inquiry into bullying allegations against him raised by a former university flatmate.

Party president Sylvia Wood announced the outcome of Maria Dew KC's investigation this afternoon, which was received late last Thursday.

The report found the allegations did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside his time at King's College, Wood said.

National leader Christopher Luxon announced this afternoon that Uffindell had been reinstated to the party caucus after being stood down last month following allegations of bullying brought by a former female flatmate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uffindell had disputed the allegations, saying he was "genuinely shocked" by the claims.

He told reporters this afternoon the process has been a "challenging period."

"I want to thank everyone who reached out to offer their support."

Uffindell said he had "fully participated" in the investigation, which involved interviews with 14 people as well as several written statements.

Maria Dew KC's report found there were "differing accounts" of the 2003 incident, Luxon said.

Uffindell acknowledged there was a "genuine breakdown in the flat relationship" and his flatmate had overheard some comments he had made.

"I apologise and regret my part in that," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Uffindell and Luxon refused to elaborate on what those comments were about out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

The bullying allegations from his flatmate emerged after Stuff revealed Uffindell was involved in a school assault, which saw him being asked to leave Auckland's King's College when he was 16.

Uffindell had admitted to being a bully at school following the revelations. Today, he again expressed his remorse to victims of bullying, saying he deeply regretted his own bullying behaviour.

"I feel really sorry for them, it's not acceptable.

"In a way, it's quite good that it's been called out by someone who has committed it as a public person, as a politician."

The Tauranga MP said now he intended to take steps to secure the "continued loyalty" of his constituents.

"My focus now is to work hard and deliver for the great people of Tauranga."