National MP Sam Uffindell cleared, to return to Parliament

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell will return to Parliament, after an investigation cleared him following allegations from when he was at university.

The Tauranga MP says he punched the younger boy multiple times and was forced to leave King’s College.

National Party President Sylvia Wood made the announcement after receiving the report last Thursday evening.

Fourteen people were interviewed by Maria Dew KC, as well as a number of written statements provided.

The investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside his time at King's College, Wood said.

"There are differing accounts of what occurred," Wood said.

She said no one else came forward alleging they had been a victim of his behaviour.

Leader Christopher Luxon said Uffindell has been reinstated to caucus.

Uffindell was at the announcement in Parliament.

In his first media appearance since being stood down, Uffindell welcomed the findings.

He said he "deeply" regretted the King's College incident, and was "genuinely shocked" following the university allegation.

"I want to acknowledge there was a genuine breakdown in the flat relationship and things were said that I now realise my flatmate overheard. I apologise and regret my part in that."

The investigation took place between August 15 to September 15.

Differing accounts

The bullying allegations were not substantiated outside of the King's College incident.

"The investigation has found there are differing accounts of an incident that happened 20 years ago in the context of a student flat that was breaking up," Luxon said.

"Mr Uffindell has acknowledged that things were said that he now realises his flatmate overheard, which he regrets.

"Despite this conclusion, it is clear that the complainant’s experience in a deteriorating flat relationship caused her harm," Luxon said.

National received the report late last week.

Uffindell, the MP for Tauranga, was stood down more than a month ago pending the Dew investigation into allegations about behaviour towards a female flatmate in 2003. Uffindell denied the allegation.

The allegations surfaced after it was revealed by Stuff the MP was involved in a late-night assault when he was a teen at King's College in Auckland against a younger student. He was asked to leave the school.

Uffindell recently won the Tauranga by-election after former National leader Simon Bridges left Parliament.