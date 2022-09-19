Sam Uffindell report received by National, party to make statement today

The investigation into allegations against National MP Sam Uffindell has been completed, with the party receiving the independent report late last week.
A National Party spokesperson said a statement would be made later today.
Uffindell, the MP for Tauranga, was stood down more than a month ago pending the investigation into allegations about behaviour towards a female flatmate in 2003.
Uffindell denied the allegation.
"I reject any accusation that I engaged in behaviour that was intimidatory or bullying. This simply did not happen," he said last month.
The allegations followed Uffindell admitting to a late-night assault of a younger boy while he was studying at Auckland's King's College as a teen.
After the incident was made public by Stuff, Uffindell released a statement apologising for his role in the attack, which saw the then-16-year-old asked to leave the school.
Maria Dew KC completed the report into Uffindell, initially with a timeframe estimated of two weeks.
Uffindell recently won the Tauranga by-election after former National leader Simon Bridges left Parliament.