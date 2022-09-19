Sam Uffindell report received by National, party to make statement today

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

The investigation into allegations against National MP Sam Uffindell has been completed, with the party receiving the independent report late last week.

A National Party spokesperson said a statement would be made later today.

Uffindell, the MP for Tauranga, was stood down more than a month ago pending the investigation into allegations about behaviour towards a female flatmate in 2003.

Uffindell denied the allegation.

"I reject any accusation that I engaged in behaviour that was intimidatory or bullying. This simply did not happen," he said last month.

The allegations followed Uffindell admitting to a late-night assault of a younger boy while he was studying at Auckland's King's College as a teen.

After the incident was made public by Stuff, Uffindell released a statement apologising for his role in the attack, which saw the then-16-year-old asked to leave the school.

Maria Dew KC completed the report into Uffindell, initially with a timeframe estimated of two weeks.

Uffindell recently won the Tauranga by-election after former National leader Simon Bridges left Parliament.

