Report into Uffindell's alleged bullying behaviour delayed

An independent report into accusations of bullying behaviour by National MP Sam Uffindell has been delayed.

National MP Sam Uffindell. (Source: 1News)

The new Tauranga MP was stood down earlier this month after two lots of allegations relating to his behaviour as a younger man emerged.

There was a late-night assault of a younger boy while he was studying at Auckland's prestigious King's College. After the incident was made public by Stuff, Uffindell released a statement apologising for his role in the attack, which saw the then-16-year-old asked to leave the school.

Further claims of bullying behaviour were made the following day by a former flatmate who lived with Uffindell for several months as an Otago University student in 2003. After this emerged he was stood down by National leader Christopher Luxon.

Uffindell has said he "enjoyed a student lifestyle" while at the University of Otago - drinking and at times smoking marijuana - but rejects any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidating or bullying.

A report into the incidents had been due back this week, three weeks after the story broke.

It is now expected to take another "couple of weeks", 1News understands.

The Tauranga MP will remain stood down while the investigation continues.