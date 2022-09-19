Man charged with assault following Auckland CBD 'incidents'

A man has been charged with assault following a number of incidents in central Auckland yesterday.

Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with assault and intentional damage after "a series of incidents" in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Yesterday police said the man allegedly approached a group, pulling a tyre iron from his pants and swinging at them, hitting at least one person.

They also alleged he punched one person causing them to fall to the ground.

In a statement police say they "would like to acknowledge members of the public who contacted us as part of our appeal."

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.