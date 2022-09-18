Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

Source: 1News

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly committed a series of assaults in central Auckland overnight.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The alleged incidents took place between Tyler Street and Queen Street in Britomart around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man approached a group, pulling a tyre iron from his pants and swinging at them, hitting at least one person.

They also said he punched one person causing them to fall to the ground.

Police are asking for anyone that was involved or witnessed these incidents to step forward and assist in investigations.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by police and we would like to hold this person accountable for their actions,” a police spokesperson said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

2

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

3

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

4

Watch: Wallabies' Nic White blasts ref for late penalty call

5

Four injured in crash near Christchurch

Latest Stories

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

Silver Ferns' series with Jamaica shortened as new dates confirmed

Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death

Related Stories

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

All lanes open following Auckland Harbour Bridge crash

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

Peter the T.Rex to remain at Auckland Museum for another year