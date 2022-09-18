Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly committed a series of assaults in central Auckland overnight.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The alleged incidents took place between Tyler Street and Queen Street in Britomart around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man approached a group, pulling a tyre iron from his pants and swinging at them, hitting at least one person.

They also said he punched one person causing them to fall to the ground.

Police are asking for anyone that was involved or witnessed these incidents to step forward and assist in investigations.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by police and we would like to hold this person accountable for their actions,” a police spokesperson said.