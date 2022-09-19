How the Queen's blanket found a new home with a Kiwi family

Helen Peters' humble wool blanket has a surprising backstory: it was used by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1963 visit to New Zealand.

Despite its majestic beginnings, it went on to have the life a blanket should.

It's been used by the Peters' family for almost 60 years, from picnics to transporting pets for the odd visit to the vet.

"I never knew it as the Queen's blanket growing up. It certainly wasn't something that was put away, pristine and never looked at or touched," Peters said.

"No, our family was too practical for that.”

The blanket was even featured on TVNZ's National Treasures programme.

Peters plans to pop the blanket on her lap to watch the Queen's funeral tonight - in honour of its royal ties.

