How the Queen's blanket found a new home with a Kiwi family

Source: Seven Sharp

Helen Peters' humble wool blanket has a surprising backstory: it was used by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1963 visit to New Zealand.

Despite its majestic beginnings, it went on to have the life a blanket should.

READ MORE: LIVE: Countdown begins for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

It's been used by the Peters' family for almost 60 years, from picnics to transporting pets for the odd visit to the vet.

"I never knew it as the Queen's blanket growing up. It certainly wasn't something that was put away, pristine and never looked at or touched," Peters said.

"No, our family was too practical for that.”

The blanket was even featured on TVNZ's National Treasures programme.

Peters plans to pop the blanket on her lap to watch the Queen's funeral tonight - in honour of its royal ties.

And the National Treasures team is on the hunt for more meaningful objects for the next series.

So if you think you’ve got something exciting in the garage, cupboard, or camphor chest, head to our Facebook page for details.

New ZealandQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022Royalty

Popular Stories

1

Ed Sheeran cancels 2023 Wellington show

2

Judge denies application to block teen rapist's internet access

3

Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

4

All Black Ardie Savea and wife Saskia welcome baby boy

5

Why sailors will pull the Queen's royal gun carriage - not horses

Latest Stories

LIVE: Dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen's funeral

How the Queen's blanket found a new home with a Kiwi family

ABs investigate how they conceded 18-point lead to Wallabies

Judge denies application to block teen rapist's internet access

Kiwis across the country prepare for the Queen's funeral

Related Stories

LIVE: Dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen's funeral

Kiwis across the country prepare for the Queen's funeral

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest tonight

Mother and daughter last to ever see the Queen lying in state