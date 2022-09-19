Behind-the-scenes photos of Queen's guards released

New photos have been released of "the people behind the parade" preparing for the Queen's funeral, and of royal guards resting or getting ready between shifts standing vigil by the Queen's coffin.

Royal guards resting. (Source: UK Ministry of Defence / Twitter)

The UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted the photos with the caption: "The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as they stand vigil alongside The King's Body Guard."

Royal bodyguards and other royal military units, including the Household Cavalry, the Grenadier Guards and the Coldstream Guards, are taking turns guarding the coffin.

The line to see the coffin is now closed after reaching "final capacity".

The UK Ministry of Defence also released photos of military tailors preparing for the funeral, and tweeted a video of armed forces personnel reflecting on meeting the Queen as they prepare for the service.

"So I've met the Queen a couple times now," one said. "Which I've been very, very lucky to have done so.

The people behind the parade who are perfecting every fine detail.



"I was quite terrified ... It was quite a stressful day, getting ready to go and see her and sort of getting all the kit ready.

"However, as soon as we got there, she made some really funny joke... and really eased the tension."

The Queen's lying in state ends this afternoon (NZT), when Her Majesty's coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be broadcast live to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

We'll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.