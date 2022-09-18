Former colonies give mixed reactions to Queen’s death

While the west has seen an outpouring of grief and well wishes following the Queen's passing, the reaction has been mixed from countries sharing long and complicated histories with the UK.

Criticisms of the monarchy and discussions of republicanism are being made amongst the sea of those mourning the Queen.

In Scotland, a man was arrested for shouting abuse at disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

Portrait of the Queen in Sydney Australia.

In Wales, a country with a long history of oppression from the British Empire, the reaction was somewhat mixed.

Hundreds of protesters gathered as King Charles arrived in Cardiff as part of his royal tour of the UK, one man getting close and shouting: “Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade.”

“I don’t think someone should be born into a position of power, to rule over us,” said one protester.

While most of the monarch's 15 realms have publicly expressed their intention to retain Charles as the Head of State or at least hold off on conversations about their constitutional future, some are more assertively moving towards republicanism.

In the Caribbean, many countries have difficult pasts regarding the kings and queens of Britain. The region was central to the British Empire's slave trade.

In the time since slavery ended, a number of islands have gained their independence, some have become republics but a few remain as British Overseas Territories, which is a modern word for a colony.

For Antigua and Barbuda, an independent Commonwealth realm, it seems a change in sovereign has not dissuaded them from wishing to be a republic as soon as possible.

“This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy but it is the final step to completing that circle of independence,” said Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Brown.

Despite tours from the Prince and Princess of Wales, to countries like Jamaica and Belize, it seems like it is going to be hard for the monarchy to keep a hold of these realms. Some scars are just too deep.

“Even on that tour there was the old shaking of indigenous children's hands through wire fences, it just wreaked of the colonialism these countries are trying to get away from,” said 1News US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis.

Further off, in countries like Canada and Australia, which benefit from good relations with the UK, the hostile reaction has been far more subdued.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his grief known upon the news of the Queen's death, calling her his favourite person, the rest of the country has not shared his feelings.

The head of the Quebec-based French-speaking political party, Bloc Quebecois said: “The monarchy’s involvement in Canada has been cruel and thorny.”

However, it still seems that Canada won't be moving away from the monarchy anytime soon.

They have had similar discussions to Australia and New Zealand this week as to whether the likeness of the sovereign should be removed from their money.

Of all the realms in the Commonwealth, Australia has historically been the country that has been most outspoken about republicanism.

In 1999 they voted on whether to become a republic, deciding to stay - with only a 10% difference between the two camps.

This history, mixed with a new Prime Minister who is a known republican, has led many to wonder if they will have another try.

In the latest poll, 1000 Australians were asked if the monarchy was something that they wanted, around 60% wanted to keep it, while 40% wanted a republic.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed little interest in a referendum to become a republic, instead focusing on the indigenous voices in parliament referendum.

“Now is not a time to talk about a new system of government, now is the time for us to pay tribute,” Albanese told Australia’s ABC.

Queen Elizabeth's reign represents one-third of colonial history in Australia with the reactions from indigenous communities being mixed.

Some are saying that Queen Elizabeth is a representation of the pain and dehumanising indigenous communities have suffered, however, some are separating the person from the institution.

The reaction from Southeast Asian countries like India and Pakistan has been minimal at best.

Both of these countries were colonies of Britain and fought hard over many years to become independent from the crown.

The Queen's funeral is set to take place on Monday (Tuesday NZT) which means the mourning period will begin to die down, many expect to see the future of the monarchy discussed then.

