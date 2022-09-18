'Physical heaviness' visiting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Silence. Sombre. Goosebumps. Surreal. Gravitas. Still. Hush. Grief.

Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster where the Queen is lying in state. (Source: Associated Press)

The shift in atmosphere as you enter Westminster Hall is immediate. Her Majesty was lying in state just metres away – and I was privileged enough to get spot in a media area to watch and feel history in action.

It’s difficult to put into words the physical feeling of seeing her Majesty's coffin up on the platform in Westminster Hall. You can feel the weight of sadness and grief in the room as the public file through with ashen and tear-stained faces. There’s a physical heaviness in the air mixed with awe.

Everyone shares common reason for being here but their response is unique.

The first person I noticed in the hall was an elderly war veteran, wearing his medals on his chest he clutched his wife’s hand and tears ran down his cheek. He’d just said goodbye to the woman whose name he’d served under.

Then I was drawn to a head piece of feathers as an elderly man in full American Indian regalia made his way to the casket draped in the royal standard. When in front of it, he saluted, then slowly walked out.

Other’s bowed, many curtseyed, some cried, or bit their lip to stop the tears. Some crossed themselves, or wore their collars, others wore traditional dress and looked like they were praying to or for the late Queen – varying cultures and religions marking the moment in their differing ways – but all silently.

The hush in the room was intense. The carpet soaking up the sound of the footsteps. It wasn’t quiet silent but it was a still hush. In a world of noise, it felt like the ultimate mark of respect.

The people we were watching file past had queued overnight to be there. Young and old of varying backgrounds and cultures. I was struck by just how diverse they were.

A mother with her three young children filed past, then elderly couples followed by important looking people in expensive suits (who had special lanyards on so that’s how I knew they were important) next to young boys in scouts uniforms, others in their army camouflage.

A blind woman walked past, led by her guide – even when you can’t see the coffin, people want to be here to feel her presence. It’s amazing to think the Queen is still having a unifying effect even in her death.

After their moment in front of the coffin, people moved slowly towards the door – their faces ashen, often hugging those they’d come with.

But then, as the light outside beckoned, it was like they didn’t want to leave the hall. Many would turn around again, and give the coffin another nod.

I did.

I’ve had the privilege of witnessing extraordinary events this week but taking a moment in amongst the rush of deadlines, made it seem far more real. It hit home for me – the Queen’s reign has ended. It’s almost like you have to see it to believe it. I saw it – I almost believe it.

Then we silently left the room which holds more than 1000 years of history – knowing we’d just witnessed another piece of it.