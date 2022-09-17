Kapa haka champions stun audience in celebration of Te Reo Māori

Source: 1News

Aotearoa’s top two kapa haka, from Auckland and Rotorua, were welcomed by local kapa haka Te Ahi a Tahurangi, with stunning performances at the Wellington Opera house on Saturday as part of Wellington's Māori Language Festival.

Te Matatini champions Ngā Tūmanako (Auckland) and Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai (Rotorua) both delivered melodic choral waiata and ground-shaking takahi.

But the welcoming performance by Whanganui-a-tara locals, Te Ahi a Tahurangi (Wellington), too, grabbed the audience's attention, with their young lead performer.

READ MORE: Watch - Kapa haka celebration of the Māori Language petition

The performances capped off a week of Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Māori language petition delivered to Parliament in September 1972 with te reo Māori-focused arts and events.

Other performances included top artists Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Kurahapainga Te Ua, Dr Jeremy Mayall, Horomona Horo and Regan Balzer.

Sunday's final line-up will include a screening of the te reo Māori version of Disney’s The Lion King, and a reading of children’s books in te reo Māori accompanied by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

The Festival is produced by Tāwhiri, the makers of Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, and Wellington Jazz Festival.

