Three people have died following a crash at Matamata in Waikato today.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 29, in Matamata, shortly after 5.30pm.

There are no other reported injuries at this time, police said.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.