Tomato grower explains why prices are high - and when they might fall

The price of tomatoes has been skyrocketing in recent years.

The Kiwi classic has been spotted in some supermarkets selling for $15 a kilo, around $2.14 apiece.

According to the latest Food Price Index, tomatoes have gone up more than any other grocery item - 162% over the past 13 years.

READ MORE: Food prices up 8.3% in a year, biggest leap in 13 years

ADVERTISEMENT

So why is the tasty treat so pricey at the moment?

Anthony Tringham from Curious Croppers told Seven Sharp it was simply because they were out of season.

"Tomatoes need sunshine to grow and all through winter there is almost no sunshine. Suddenly comes September, October, November and we've suddenly got 10 times as much sun as we do in winter," he said.

When asked if tomatoes grown in greenhouses would make a difference, Tringham pointed out they still didn't get enough sun in winter.

Tringham said he expected prices to drop significantly in summer, although believed there won't be enough people to pick the number of tomatoes being produced, which could cause issues.