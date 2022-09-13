Food prices up 8.3% in a year, biggest leap in 13 years

Source: 1News

Food prices are 8.3% higher in August 2022 compared to August 2021, according to Statistics NZ.

Supermarket trolley of food.

It's the largest annual increase since July 2009 when they went up 8.4%.

Grocery food prices increased by 8.7%, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 15%, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.5%, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.6% and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.1%.

“Increasing prices for eggs, yoghurt, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to the movement, Stats NZ said, followed by fruit and vegetables - in particular capsicums, potatoes and onions.

Inflation currently sits at 7.3%, a 32-year high.

The latest GDP figures are out on Thursday, while US inflation data is out tomorrow.

