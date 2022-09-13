Person found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay an 18-year-old woman

Police have named the woman whose body was found in a burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay last week.

Ariki Rigby of Napier. (Source: Supplied)

She was 18-year-old Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and wider whānau," police said in a statement.

"Police and Victim Support will be offering them support at this difficult time.

"Police are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation Ariki’s death but we continue to appeal for information from the public."

Ariki's body was discovered last Monday, two days after police first examined the burnt-out vehicle in a riverside carpark in Havelock North

Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.