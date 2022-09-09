Homicide investigation launched over body in burnt-out car

Police have launched a homicide investigation over the woman's body discovered in a burnt-out car at the River Road Recreational Reserve in Havelock North.

River Road carpark Havelock North. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Friday afternoon, police said post-mortem results led to the homicide investigation.

"We still have not identified the woman found in the vehicle, but we are following lines of inquiry in relation to this," Detective Inspector David De Lange said.

"Police have established that the burnt-out vehicle was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona and we believe it was taken to River Road between 10pm on Friday (2 September 2022) and 7am Saturday (3 September 2022)."

The body was discovered on Monday by a member of the public, two days after police had initially examined the burnt-out car.

Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.