Severe gales possible for parts of North Island, Chathams

Severe gales are possible for parts of the North Island on Monday and into Tuesday morning according to MetService.

Strong wind watches are in place for Taranaki from 2pm to 8pm Monday, for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua District from 6pm Monday to 9am Tuesday, and for Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua from 6pm to 10pm Monday.

MetService says a strong wind watch is also in place for the Chatham Islands from 2pm to 9pm Monday.

The strong wind watch includes a warning that "severe gales" are possible for all places listed.

"People are advised to keep up to date with latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added," MetService said.

A number of road snowfall warnings are also in place in the South Island from Tuesday.

MetService has issued warnings for Lewis Pass (SH7) from 4pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday, Arthur's Pass (SH73) from 12pm Tuesday to 12am Wednesday, for Porters Pass (SH73) from 2pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday, for Lindis Pass (SH8) from 9am to 9pm Tuesday, for Crown Range Road from 3am to 9pm Tuesday, and for Milford Road (SH94) from 1am to 3pm Tuesday.

It comes after a weekend of wet weather for the North Island, caused by a "rather complex trough".