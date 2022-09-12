PM addresses holiday's clash with South Canterbury Anniversary

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is aware that South Canterbury Anniversary Day clashes with the newly announced Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, and says local leadership can change the date the anniversary is celebrated if they wish.

South Canterbury Anniversary Day is on September 26 this year, which is sure to ruffle feathers among some residents there after it was announced the public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death will be on the same day.

"We have looked into what happens when you have two overlapping public holidays," Ardern said. "This has occurred before, I believe in 2011. So the legislation dictates that only one public holiday occurs at that time.

"We have asked MBIE to reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day if they so choose."

Jacinda Ardern.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Breakfast)

South Canterbury Anniversary Day is typically held on the fourth Monday of September.

When asked whether South Cantabrians need not miss out on a day off, Ardern said: "If that is the choice of their local leadership."

READ MORE: Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

"We were aware of that, we discussed it at Cabinet, we were concerned about that too, but that advice is being passed on as we speak."

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZT) at the age of 96.

King Charles III was proclaimed New Zealand's new monarch on Sunday.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19 traffic light system to be scrapped late tonight

2

Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

3

PM addresses holiday's clash with South Canterbury Anniversary

4

Person's death on Auckland's North Shore treated as 'unexplained'

5

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Latest Stories

Royal visits warmly remembered by those on Fiji's Bau island

LIVE: King Charles to temporarily call Clarence House home

Kiwis turning to social media to learn te reo Māori

Air NZ drop mask requirement following government's decision

Ballater crowds go quiet as Queen leaves for final time

Related Stories

Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Kaikōura boat tragedy

Kaikōura boat tragedy victim 'did so much for community'

Kaikōura boat tragedy caused by collision with whale, sources claim

Poll: 47% of Christchurch voters think $683m stadium value for money