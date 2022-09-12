PM addresses holiday's clash with South Canterbury Anniversary

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is aware that South Canterbury Anniversary Day clashes with the newly announced Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, and says local leadership can change the date the anniversary is celebrated if they wish.

South Canterbury Anniversary Day is on September 26 this year, which is sure to ruffle feathers among some residents there after it was announced the public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death will be on the same day.

"We have looked into what happens when you have two overlapping public holidays," Ardern said. "This has occurred before, I believe in 2011. So the legislation dictates that only one public holiday occurs at that time.

"We have asked MBIE to reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day if they so choose."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Breakfast)

South Canterbury Anniversary Day is typically held on the fourth Monday of September.

When asked whether South Cantabrians need not miss out on a day off, Ardern said: "If that is the choice of their local leadership."

READ MORE: Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

"We were aware of that, we discussed it at Cabinet, we were concerned about that too, but that advice is being passed on as we speak."

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZT) at the age of 96.

King Charles III was proclaimed New Zealand's new monarch on Sunday.