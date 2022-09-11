'God save the King' - King Charles III proclaimed King of NZ

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed King of New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau in a ceremony that took place in Wellington on Sunday.

Dignitaries gathered at Parliament to mark the announcement of the new King.

The prime minister and governor-general were among those on the steps of Parliament to officially recognise King Charles III as sovereign.

Following a rendition of the national anthem from a soloist and the air force band, the prime minister and governor-general made speeches where they honoured the late Queen and confirmed New Zealand's loyalty to the King.

"Today we mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and acknowledge her son King Charles III as our sovereign," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation," she said.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro also spoke.

"Many New Zealanders will have cherished memories of Queen Elizabeth's visits to New Zealand over the course of her reign, of the warmth and grace of her presence.

"Today, on these grounds, we bear witness to another moment of deep historical significance for Aotearoa New Zealand."

New Zealand Herald of Arms Phillip O'Shea then read out the proclamation, ending with "God Save the King", which was repeated by the crowd.

New Zealand's second national anthem, God Save the King, was then played by the air force band and sung by those in attendance.

The sound of a 21-gun salute then rang across Wellington from Point Jerningham. There was also one at Auckland's Devonport Naval Base.

