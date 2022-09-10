Three choppers in rescue effort after boat overturns in Kaikōura

Source: 1News

A rescue involving helicopters and boats is underway after a vessel capsized in Kaikōura with several people on board.

The incident took place off Goose Bay today.

There are reports the boat capsized after it was hit by a whale, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

A video of the incident shows a boat capsized in the water just off the bay.

Witnesses report some people have been rescued, while others are understood to be missing.

The video shows two Westpac rescue helicopters and another chopper, along with the Coastguard and other vessels, helping with the rescue.

Police earlier said it responding to the incident and said the South Bay slipway is closed to the public while it responds.

More to come

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

