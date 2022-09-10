Queen-themed antiques fly off the shelf following her passing

There was a huge rush for Queen Elizabeth memorabilia at one Auckland antique store on Friday following her passing.

One Auckland antique store said it experienced a spike in customers, not only in-store but over the phone and online.

Antique Alley owner Gareth Bretell said he expects to sell out all Queen-related cups, plates, saucers and tins by the end of the weekend.

“Phones been ringing, websites been going, and people have been coming in the door, so I’ve got a little setup here to commemorate her life and people can come and buy some mementos,” Bretell said.

He said that when the now Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 were married the store experienced a boom in royalty-themed antiques being sold.

“When Kate and William got married a few years ago there was a major rush on royalty because people were having high teas and royalty parties,” he said.

“And I kind of expected the same thing when Queen Elizabeth passed away but it’s been even busier than what I thought it was going to be,” Bretell said.

He thinks that his Queen memorabilia is going to be gone but the end of the weekend.

“I think over the next couple of days people are going to slowly come in to find something to buy.

“By the end of the weekend, most of it will probably be gone.”

So keen royalists better get in quick before it’s all gone.