Dame Helen Mirren joins celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Dame Helen Mirren has joined the raft of celebrities paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Elton John meets the Queen. (Source: Getty)

The actress, 77, who portrayed the British monarch on the big screen and on stage, declared she was “proud to be an Elizabethan” and described Her Majesty as the “epitome of nobility”.

Oscar-winning Dame Helen said in an Instagram post following the British monarch’s death on Thursday (08.09.22) aged 96 at her home in Balmoral: “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Actress and Sound of Music star Julie Andrews also joined the number of stars paying their respects to the Queen.

"A page in history has turned today, along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II."

"It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace. May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation," she said in a statement.

Some of music's biggest stars also reacted to Queen Elizabeth II's death by sharing their condolences on social media.

Sir Elton John, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the news of her passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” John said.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, I will miss her dearly,” he said.

John was famously friends with Diana, Princess of Wales. He sang a touching version of Candle in the Wind shortly after her death.

He changed the lyrics from Goodbye Norma Jean, though I never knew you at all," to "Goodbye England's rose, may you ever grow in our hearts."

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney posted a photo of the Queen to Twitter with a caption that read “God bless Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in peace, long live The King.”

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Like Elton John, McCartney was knighted by the Queen in 1997, and in 1965 all four members of The Beatles were awarded their Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medals from her Majesty.

The Beatles with their British Empire medals. (Source: Getty)

McCartney wrote The Beatle's song Her Majesty, which was a tribute to the Queen originally meant to be scrapped from their 1969 album Abbey Road. He would perform the song for the Queen in 2002 at her golden jubilee.

McCartney invited Queen Elizabeth to Liverpool in 1996 to formally open his performing arts academy. She even attended an art show McCartney was hosting but was not allowed to see a painting he made called “The Queen After Her First Cigarette.”

Rock ’n’ roll legends The Rolling Stones also posted their own tribute to the Queen saying “The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.”

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

The band's infamous frontman, Mick Jagger, was knighted but not by the Queen. It is widely believed she had initially rejected his knighthood due to his anti-authoritarian attitude.

This obviously didn't phase him as he posted a tribute on social media.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family,” he said on Instagram.

Guitarist Brian May paid tribute to the woman his band was named after on Instagram by saying “RIP Queen Elizabeth. What an extraordinary life! Bri and Anita.”

May and Queen played at her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, where the band opened the show with We Will Rock you with the Queen and Paddington Bear playing the intro beat with their teacups and spoons.

May also played an electrifying rendition of God Save the Queen on his guitar from the rooftop of Buckingham palace at her Golden Jubilee.

Brain May playing God Save the Queen on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace. (Source: Getty)

British Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne posted a tribute to the queen on Twitter saying "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Osbourne had met the queen a number of times, with an infamous photo of the two and Kermit the Frog becoming one of the strangest celeb mashups in history

Both David and Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram about the Queen's death.

“This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family,” David said.

"Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time," said Victoria.

Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

The famous couple had many interactions with the Queen and they were "good friends" with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, attending their wedding.

The Queen had a profound respect for musicians of all shapes and colours, inviting many to Buckingham Palace. She was the monarch in place to oversee the explosion of British pop music across the world and would become a symbol of British music and culture around the world.

As the days go on and the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral approaches more and more celebrity tributes are expected to come through.

