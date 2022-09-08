Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

Source: 1News

Former Tonga rugby international and respected commentator Willie Los'e has died aged 55.

Willie Lose.

Willie Lose. (Source: Photosport)

Los'e, who also played provincial grade for Auckland and North Harbour in the 1990s, died in South Africa where he was due to commentate this weekend's Rugby Sevens World Cup.

After finishing up a successful schoolboy career at Kelston Boys High School playing First XV alongside Va'aiga Tuigamala, Los'e made a name for himself in the provincial game before representing Tonga at the 1995 World Cup. He also had multiple stints playing rugby over in Japan.

When he hung up us boots for good, Los'e became a media personality where he made a name for himself as a long time radio and TV broadcaster.

As recently as last month, Los'e was part of Sky Sport’s commentary team for this year’s NPC.

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

2

Nicolas Cage has first child with fifth wife Riko Shibata

3

Analysis: Is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck running out of time for World Cup?

4

Apple unveils new iPhones with surprising prices

5

Arrested suspect in Canada stabbing rampage dies by own hand

Latest Stories

US Congressman: Sitcom with Danny DeVito voicing Satan is 'evil'

Govt boosts NZ snow sports with $20m after golden Olympics

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant despite risks

Kurtley Beale back for Wallabies against All Blacks

Nicolas Cage has first child with fifth wife Riko Shibata

Related Stories

Kurtley Beale back for Wallabies against All Blacks

Watch: Is this the worst TMO call of the rugby season?

Analysis: Is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck running out of time for World Cup?

Rita Ora, Benee, Shapeshifter all named to perform at RWC