Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

Former Tonga rugby international and respected commentator Willie Los'e has died aged 55.

Willie Lose. (Source: Photosport)

Los'e, who also played provincial grade for Auckland and North Harbour in the 1990s, died in South Africa where he was due to commentate this weekend's Rugby Sevens World Cup.

After finishing up a successful schoolboy career at Kelston Boys High School playing First XV alongside Va'aiga Tuigamala, Los'e made a name for himself in the provincial game before representing Tonga at the 1995 World Cup. He also had multiple stints playing rugby over in Japan.

We are very sorry to hear that Willie Los’e passed away last night in South Africa. Willie was a long-serving and highly-regarded member of the Sky Sport commentary team and the wider Sky family.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Willie’s whānau at this time 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LIKSimo54V — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) September 8, 2022

When he hung up us boots for good, Los'e became a media personality where he made a name for himself as a long time radio and TV broadcaster.

As recently as last month, Los'e was part of Sky Sport’s commentary team for this year’s NPC.