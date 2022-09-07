Govt needs to use community housing providers - Luxon

The Government needs to utilise community housing providers to increase housing supply, says National leader Christopher Luxon.

It follows TVNZ's Sunday programme exposing grim conditions at motels used as emergency housing in Rotorua.

Luxon blamed the emergency housing crisis on the lack of homes in Aotearoa, describing Labour's housing track record as an "abject failure".

He told Breakfast on Wednesday that Labour needed to focus more on community housing providers as an option to build houses.

"I met with some of those providers and they're doing an amazing job - Salvation Army, Habit for Humanity, local community trusts."

"We should power them up, give them access to capital," he said.

Luxon said the lack of homes and increasing rents were forcing people out of the private rental market and into "shocking" conditions in emergency housing.

"I think every New Zealander would be really appalled by those circumstances."

On Monday, National joined Te Pāti Māori in calling for an independent inquiry into the crisis in Rotorua, after Sunday's programme revealed alleged intimidation, negligence and abuse of power at several motels on Fenton Street.

The exposé levelled allegations against charity Visions of a Helping Hand and its subcontracted security company Tigers Express Security of taking advantage of their clients.

Both organisations are run by Rotorua man Tiny Deane.

It’s alleged Visions staff have kicked women and children out of motels and transitional homes, including a woman who was in labour at the time.

It’s also alleged Tigers Express Security guards have been involved in sexual relations with vulnerable tenants, taken drugs on the job and that patched gang members have worked security shifts for the company.

READ MORE: Undercover report - Rotorua’s emergency housing crisis exposed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Housing Minister Megan Woods have both said the Government looked into allegations and found there were no concerns.

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority has confirmed an investigation into Tigers Express Security is ongoing.

Deane has repeatedly refused interviews on the allegations. When asked whether it was ever justified to kick mothers and babies out with nowhere to go, Visions trustee Taniya Ward said “if you worked in this environment and had to deal with what we had to deal with, you would understand".

“We try and maintain drug-free, alcohol-free and violence-free environment, because of the sheer numbers we deal with, we have to ensure we maintain the integrity of that.”