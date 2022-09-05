MP calls for investigation into Rotorua emergency housing

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has called for an immediate independent inquiry into Rotorua's emergency housing crisis.

Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader (Source: Getty)

It comes after TVNZ's Sunday exposed allegations of grim living conditions and exploitation in emergency housing motels on Rotorua's Fenton Street.

Waititi said the allegations "put our most vulnerable at risk of sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse - all whilst being paid for by the state".

Since May 2021, the Government has been contracting emergency housing motels, intending to end the practice of mixed-use motels.

At the time, Housing Minister Megan Woods said this would mean those in emergency housing would have access to accommodation more "suited to their needs" and create pathways to permanent housing.

However, Sunday revealed allegations against Government-contracted emergency housing provider Visions of a Helping Hand and its associated security firm Tiger Security.

The allegations include intimidating and invasive behaviour by security personnel against emergency housing clients.

Waititi has called for an immediate end to the Government funding Rotorua's emergency housing industry while an investigation into the allegations takes place.

"The inquiry must review every single dollar that has been thrown by the Government to keep our whānau locked up in hotels," he said.

"The state is perpetuating and enabling the continuation of these providers who are doing more harm than good."

Waititi also urged the Government to declare a state of housing emergency in order to pass legislation to tackle the crisis.

National's housing spokesperson Chris Bishop has also criticised the "appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime" in the wake of Sunday's exposé.

He said it highlighted the Government's "utter failure on housing after five years in office," and called for an easing of constraints on building houses in Aotearoa.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Monday that the Government's focus remained on housing people "but doing that safely."

Ardern said Woods, the Housing Minister, had "immediately followed up with appropriate agencies to gain assurances from the likes of police that clients were being kept safe" after hearing of the allegations earlier this year.