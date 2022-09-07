Boult bemused by captaincy decision against 'naughty' Aussie order

Trent Boult has conceded he was "not too sure what the thinking was" behind the decision to take him out of the Black Caps' bowling attack while Australia were under the pump in Tuesday's disappointing defeat.

Boult ripped through Australia’s top order in a destructive opening spell, producing late swing under lights to take three wickets for 12 runs in his first five overs.

But with the ball still swinging and Australia reeling at 38/4 after 10 overs in pursuit of 232, captain Kane Williamson made the perplexing decision to take Boult out of the attack and give the ball to spinner Mitchell Santner.

The 33-year-old wasn't brought back into the bowling attack until the 28th over when Alex Carey [who made 85] and Cameron Green [who finished 89 not out] were well into their match-winning sixth-wicket partnership.

Boult admitted after the two-wicket loss he was unsure why Williamson had pulled him from the attack.

"I thought of having six [overs], maybe seven and eight," a grinning Boult said.

"I'm not too sure of what the thinking was there, but they batted a long way down."

The paceman, who last month was released from his New Zealand Cricket contract after he requested it in favour of playing more domestic leagues and spending time with his family, suggested Australia's deep batting line-up may have been the reasoning.

"I think [Glenn] Maxwell at eight is a naughty batting order, and we knew that they bat deep and could take that game deep, so I presume that was the thinking," he said.

"Credit to the way they stuck in there and got the game done. I thought it was an exciting start to the series and with a quick turnaround, we'll go again."

Despite Boult's recent departure from the list of contracted players, he said he still relishes any chance to play internationally and was gunning for a place in next year's ODI World Cup squad.

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

"I love one-day cricket, I really enjoy the challenge that it brings. I love it when the ball is swinging around like that, and you can get into the battle a bit and express your skills," he said.

"I've made a few decisions over the last couple of weeks, and I'm pretty happy with the sacrifices I'm making and getting to spend more time with my kids.

"There's definitely still a big drive to contribute to the one-day side and push forward to that World Cup in about 14 months' time."