Monkeypox could cause damage to heart, case study finds

Monkeypox could potentially cause damage to the heart, a new case study out of Portugal suggests.

This 2003 electron microscope image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Source: Associated Press)

In a peer-reviewed report published in JACC: Case Reports on Saturday, a 31-year-old man with confirmed monkeypox developed acute myocarditis one week after the onset of symptoms from the viral disease.

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is typically caused by a viral infection. Most people develop mild illness and recover without complications.

The man presented to a health clinic five days after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, which included malaise, muscle aches and pains, fever and swollen lesions on his face, hands and genitalia, according to the report. The man was confirmed to have tested positive for monkeypox using a PCR swab.

The man returned to the emergency department three days later, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit with suspected myocarditis after reporting chest tightness radiating through the left arm.

An initial electrocardiogram (ECG) and routine laboratory tests found indicators of "stress injury to the heart".

He was discharged after making a full recovery one week later.

The lead author of the study, São João University Hospital Centre's Ana Isabel Pinho, said the case "highlights cardiac involvement as a potential complication associated with monkeypox infection".

“We believe that reporting this potential causal relationship can raise more awareness of the scientific community and health professionals for acute myocarditis as a possible complication associated with monkeypox; and might be helpful for close monitoring of affected patients for further recognition of other complications in the future.”

Further study is needed to understand the relationship between monkeypox and heart injury, the study's authors said.

Fifth case

It comes as the Ministry of Health on Saturday announced it had detected its fifth case of the viral disease.

The case had recently returned to New Zealand from overseas and is now isolating in the Auckland region.

"Significantly, there is no evidence of community transmission from this case and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low," the ministry said in a statement.

It comes just under two months since the first case of monkeypox in New Zealand was reported.

None of the previous four cases of monkeypox in New Zealand remain active, and all positive cases were people who had recently returned from overseas.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include headache, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness. The characteristic rash, which typically looks similar to chicken pox, appears after a few days.

The majority of people with monkeypox can be safely managed at home and there have been very few deaths from monkeypox globally.

Monkeypox medicine tecovirimat will be available in New Zealand from late September.

1News has contacted the Ministry of Health for comment.