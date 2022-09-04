MoH confirms fifth monkeypox case in New Zealand

A fifth case of monkeypox has been detected in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening.

A microscope image of the oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Source: Associated Press)

The person who tested positive has recently returned from overseas and is currently isolating in the Auckland region.

"Significantly, there is no evidence of community transmission from this case and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low," the ministry said in a statement.

"To protect the privacy of this person and their contacts, we will be making no further comment on this case, at this stage."

It comes just under two months since the first case of monkeypox in New Zealand was reported.

None of the previous four cases of monkeypox in New Zealand remain active, and all positive cases were people who had recently returned from overseas.

"We continue to advise anyone who will have close physical or sexual contact while overseas, or with people who’ve recently been overseas, to be mindful of monkeypox symptoms and the health advice," the ministry said.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include headache, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness. The characteristic rash, which typically looks similar to chicken pox, appears after a few days.

The majority of people with monkeypox can be safely managed at home and there have been very few deaths from monkeypox globally.