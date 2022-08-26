Monkeypox: Medicine secured by Govt for late September

Source: 1News

Monkeypox medicine tecovirimat will be available in New Zealand from late September.

Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand (file image).

Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Te Whatu Ora (HealthNZ) is also trying to secure the smallpox vaccine known Imvanex or Jynneos to provide immunity against monkeypox.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said the 504 doses of tecovirimat will be free for those who need it.

"While New Zealand doesn’t currently have any active cases of monkeypox, and the risk of widespread transmission is low it is important we are prepared," she said.

“Sometimes people with the virus experience painful lesions and some people may require hospital level care."

Verrall said they are "working hard" to secure the vaccine.

"But there is limited global supply and distribution is being prioritised to those countries experiencing outbreaks, which we currently aren’t."

To date NZ has had four cases of monkeypox, all from people returning from overseas.

