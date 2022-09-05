Kyrgios cruises past No.1 seed Medvedev at US Open

Nick Kyrgios has put in another impressive performance to beat the US Open men's No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev on Monday afternoon.

Kyrgios celebrates in match against Medvedev. (Source: Associated Press)

The Australian tennis star now has a good chance to reach the final after his round of 16 win, with Novak Djokovic not playing and Rafael Nadal on the other side of the draw.

Kyrgios beat Medvedev in four sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. As usual there was a moment of controversy when Kyrgios played a foul shot to give away a point when the point was already his to win.

Kyrgios had the chance at a break point during the second game of the third set against the Russian when he ran around the net onto Medvedev's side to finish a volley which was clearly already going wide.

"I don't think I have ever seen that," a stunned US Open commentator said before adding, "Are you allowed to do that?"

It turns out you aren't, with the umpire awarding the point to Medvedev.

Luckily it didn't cost the Australian ace, who will face another Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarter finals.