Kyrgios fined after latest on-court tantrum

Source: AAP

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $50,000 for his behaviour during a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open in which he lambasted the umpire and smashed his racket.

After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for failing to control the crowd at the Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first set tiebreak for telling a friend in the stands he could do a better job officiating.

The Australian then received a game penalty - putting Italian Sinner up a break at the start of the second set - after repeatedly yelling, "What is unsportsmanlike?" to Bernardes, and then walked to his bench, where he whacked his racket repeatedly against his bag and the court.

The ATP said on Thursday Kyrgios was fined $7,000 for audible obscenity, $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $29,000 for verbal abuse.

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his game at the Miami Open.

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his game at the Miami Open. (Source: Getty)

Asked after the match about his behaviour, Kyrgios defended his character while railing against the umpire.

"He's not even going to get a slap on the wrist for his dreadful umpiring performance today. Like, he was horrendous," said the Australian.

The incident followed an outburst at Indian Wells earlier this month, where Kyrgios lost his temper after losing in the quarter-final to Rafael Nadal, smashing his racket to the ground, which then bounced up and almost hit a ball boy.

He apologised after the match and was fined $36,000.

TennisNorth AmericaAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Police on alert over potential new Parliament protest

2

Cannabis seedlings weeded out of Parliament rose gardens

3

Will the Government's April 1 changes give you more cash?

4

Russian troops leave Chernobyl after radiation exposure

5

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

Latest Stories

Live stream: Moana Jackson returned to his people and his marae

Shaping the future: NZer of the Year Tā Tipene O'Regan

Young New Zealander of the Year combating energy hardship for Māori

Kyrgios fined after latest on-court tantrum

Police on alert over potential new Parliament protest

Related Stories

Ash Barty's retirement brings tennis rival to tears

World No.1 tennis star Ash Barty announces shock retirement

Kiwi Michael Venus unloads on Kyrgios after doubles loss

Tennis star explodes at umpire - ‘You guys are all corrupt’