'I'm gonna look like an idiot' - Kyrgios blows point with foul shot

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios admitted not knowing the rules as he blew a point against No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev with an unnecessary foul shot during their round 16 US Open clash on Monday.

Kyrgios had the chance at a break point during the second game of the third set against the Russian when he ran around the net onto Medvedev's side to finish a volley which was clearly already going wide.

"I don't think I have ever seen that," a stunned US Open commentator said before adding, "Are you allowed to do that?"

It turns out you aren't, with the umpire awarding the point to Medvedev due to "foul play".

The Russian went on to win the game and tie things up at 1-1 in the third at one set-all.

Despite the calamitous error, Kyrgios went on to win the match in four sets.

After the match, Kyrgios still couldn't believe he'd attempted the shot.

"I still can't believe the boneheaded play I made over here, I thought that was legal to be honest. That's gonna be everywhere on SportsCenter, so I'm gonna look like an idiot."

