Nick Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell in US Open win

Nick Kyrgios was already aware of the noise being a challenge at the US Open.

Nick Kyrgios returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi during the second round of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

On Thursday (NZ time), he was also bothered by the smell.

Kyrgios complained about the smell of marijuana during his second-round victory in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Wimbledon runner-up said after the match he was a heavy asthmatic and that when he was running side to side and struggling to breathe, the smell was “probably not something I want to be breathing in in-between points”.

The No. 23 seed overcame it to eliminate Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Kyrgios will now face American J.J Wolf in the third round on Saturday.