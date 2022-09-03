All Blacks bounce back for seven-try domination of Argentina

Relive our live updates of tonight's Test between the All Blacks and Argentina at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Jordie Barrett celebrates with Finlay Christie after his try against Argentina. (Source: Photosport)

FT: NZL 53-3 ARG

83min: NZL 53-3 ARG

NZL TRY!

Play continues as this time New Zealand gets a penalty advantage. Persistent play from the All Blacks leads to a try from Beauden Barrett. His brother Jordie converts and ends a dominant performance from the All Blacks.

80min: NZL 46-3 ARG

Argentina finishes the match with possession and a penalty advantage. It gets chippy with both sides having a go at each other.

76min: NZL 46-3 ARG

Jordie Barrett misses the conversion. Argentina still have a lot of energy as they try to end the match on a positive note.

74min: NZL 44-3 ARG

NZL TRY!

Retallick crosses the line for the All Blacks' sixth try of the night.

72min: NZL 39-3 ARG

The All Blacks are back on attack. Beauden Barrett goes through contact as his side put together some sets to complete the last minutes of the match.

68min: NZL 39-3 ARG

Jordie Barrett misses the conversion kick.

67min: NZL 39-3 ARG

NZL TRY!

Ardie Savea leaps across the line following a nice offload from Dane Coles, scoring his first try of the year.

64min: NZL 34-3 ARG

The All Blacks are now getting most of the bench onto the field. Dalton Papalii has come on for captain Sam Cane, while Dane Coles also comes on in place of Taukei'aho

Savea takes a ball from the scrum and forges through the Argentinian defensive line.

60min: NZL 34-3 ARG

NZL TRY!

Rieko Ioane turns on the jets and races down the field! He gets some great support from his teammates and Jordie Barrett crosses the line for a try. Mo'unga converts right in front of the posts.

58min: NZL 27-3 ARG

Matera goes charging through the All Blacks defence as his team continue to push on. Benjamin Urdapilleta kicks the ball into touch as the All Blacks concede a penalty.

Brodie Retallick has come into the match.

56min: NZL 27-3 ARG

Argentina get a penalty and don't waste time as they quickly advance towards their try line.

They nearly score but are held up. They continue to contest through the maul and earn a penalty.

Newell is sent off with a yellow card.

53min: NZL 27-3 ARG

Bower joins the match and instantly makes an impact, crossing the line for what looked to be a try. But Julian Montoya holds him up.

51min: NZL 27-3 ARG

George Bower, Fletcher Newell and Finlay Christie have come onto the field for the All Blacks.

49min: NZL 27-3 ARG

Mo'unga kicks a very high ball and the All Blacks try to attack. New Zealand wins a penalty as Argentina doesn't release the ball. Roars can be heard from the crowd.

46min: NZL 27-3 ARG

NZL THREE!

New Zealand earn a penalty following Lavanini going in to make contact with Ardie Savea at the ruck.

Mo'unga gets the goal over to get his team's first points of the second half.

44min: NZL 24-3 ARG

New Zealand now has possession as they go past their 22 metre line. They go out wide to Clarke as he goes into the defensive line.

Argentina get the ball back and Tomas Cubelli kicks it into touch.

We go to an All Blacks lineout.

42min: NZL 24-3 ARG

Argentina have the ball and make a break. They look to create something getting 11 phases together but succumbing to some fierce All Blacks defence.

The ball gets fired down the field. Argentina regather the ball.

HT: NZL 24-3 ARG

The hooter sounds for half time. The All Blacks have come out like a team on a mission, dominating at the breakdown and forcing Argentina to make mistakes on attack.

Mo'unga is playing an improved game from last week, converting all three of the All Blacks tries and leading from the front.

Argentina did manage to get some good phases together, showing glimpses of flair and will be wanting to execute their sets as they strive for a comeback in the next 40 minutes.

Stay with us team. We'll be back for the second half action shortly.

39min: NZL 24-3 ARG

The All Blacks finish a strong half in defensive mode. Argentina try to create something but end the first forty minutes with a knock on.

37min: NZL 24-3 ARG

NZL TRY!

We head to an All Blacks scrum just five metres away from their try line.

Aaron Smith dishes the ball out and Rieko Ioane goes through the posts to score. Mo'unga successfully converts the try.

35min: NZL 17-3 ARG

The All Blacks earn themselves a penalty after some tough defence in the ruck. We go to a penalty just 10 metres in front of the New Zealand try line.

Ardie Savea collects the ball and goes fast. Taukei'aho crosses the line for the try. But we are going to the TMO for a potential knock on.

The try is reversed and we go back to a penalty. Argentina's Tomas Lavanini is sent to the bin with a yellow card.

32min: NZL 17-3 ARG

ARG THREE!

The top points scorer in the Rugby Championship, Emiliano Boffelli kicks for goal and gets his team's first points of the night.

31min: NZL 17-0 ARG

We go to an Argentina lineout. They make a break and are putting some phases together.

The Al Blacks get the ball back briefly but Argentina get a penalty advantage.

Argentina are staying composed under a powerful All Blacks defensive line. We go back to the penalty and the visitors are going for goal.

26min: NZL 17-0 ARG

Santiago Carreras fires the ball down the field as it almost hits the dead ball line. Mo'unga picks it up and takes off to kick the ball into touch.

Carreras has stayed down and is being checked by medical staff on the field, following his kick and contact with Sam Cane.

24min: NZL 17-0 ARG

Argentina are building some momentum and are inside the 22. They're doing better at holding onto the ball.

We head to a lineout and the All Blacks are forced to play defence. But Argentina can't quite hold on as they turnover the ball.

22min: NZL 17-0 ARG

Argentina have been struggling to hold onto possession. They knock the ball on as a result of some tough breakdown defence by the All Blacks.

20min: NZL 17-0 ARG

NZL TRY!

Caleb Clarke crosses the line for the All Blacks second try.

It came after a nice kick from Mo'unga which led to a breakthrough from Jordan and Barrett.

Rieko Ioane received the pass and took off to then assist Clarke out wide. Mo'unga converts successfully.

16min: NZL 10-0 ARG

Samisoni Taukei'aho throws the ball into the lineout. The All Blacks are putting some phases together.

But Argentina are awarded a penalty thanks to Pablo Matera's great work in the ruck.

14min: NZL 10-0 ARG

The All Blacks are dominating at the set piece to start this match. Argentina have the ball but are doing it tough in the wet conditions, with four handling errors to start.

We are heading to an All Blacks scrum.

10min: NZL 10-0 ARG

NZL TRY!

New Zealand have come out with speed. Will Jordan leaps for a high ball and it goes backwards.

Ethan de Groot powers through and scores a try under the posts. Mo'unga successfully converts the try.

8min: NZL 3-0 ARG

The All Blacks got into a good rhythm making some ground. They go out wide to Will Jordan who isn't able to catch the ball from Jordie Barrett while under pressure.

We now head to a scrum. Aaron Smith picks the ball out from the scrum and they're going fast.

4min: NZL 3-0 ARG

Argentina make another mistake as they are under pressure with the ball in hand. Aaron Smith immediately cheers in celebration.

2min: NZL 3-0 ARG

NZL THREE!

An early mistake by Argentina in slippery conditions has given the All Blacks an early opportunity.

They attack and get close to 10 metres within their try-line. They come back for a penalty and Richie Mo'unga kicks for goal to get the All Blacks out in front early.

KICKOFF:

7:05pm:

Referee Nic Berry of Australia blows the whistle to start the action. We’re underway!

7:00pm:

We've just had two passionate renditions of the national anthems. Now the All Blacks are getting ready to perform the Haka.

Once again Aaron Smith led the Haka as they performed Ka Mate.

We are moments away from kickoff!

6:55pm:

The teams are walking out onto the field. Argentina is welcomed by their proud fans in the crowd with blue and white flags standing out from the stadium of New Zealand supporters.

Both sides are lining up for the respective national anthems.

6:45pm:

It's pouring down in Hamilton. The wet conditions mean the All Blacks and Argentina will have to compete hard around the set piece.

Match Preview:

6:30pm

There’s a chance of heavy rain in Hamilton for the All Blacks' second Test against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Argentina have won two of the last five encounters between the two nations, and will come in with confidence, having beaten the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil in Christchurch last week.

With a lot of history riding on this match, the All Blacks will be determined to end a three-match losing streak at home.

A victory by Argentina could take them to fifth on the world rankings and take New Zealand to their lowest-ever placing of sixth.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has selected the same starting team as last week’s loss, saying that he wants to strengthen what he already has.

“We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that," Foster said.

"This year’s Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend’s Test an exciting opportunity."

Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Dalton Papalii have also joined the matchday squad and will come off the bench.

Michael Cheika has made four changes to his team from last week’s win, with half-back Tomas Cubelli, lock Guido Petti and back-rower Santiago Grondona earning starting spots.

Winger Santiago Cordero also gets promoted from the bench.

Cheika says his side will relish the challenge of clinching back-to-back wins and says they’ll find some inspiration from Ireland’s series success over the All Blacks in July.

“Ireland were able to do it a couple of times this year so that gives us some hope around how to look at doing it,” Cheika said.

“When the challenge is big or the situation in a game is tough, we try and thrive in that moment.”

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (Captain), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Quinn Tupaea

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Santiago Cordero, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Santiago Grondona, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Joel Sclavi, 2. Julian Montoya (Captain), 1. Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21. Gonzalo Bertranou, 22. Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23. Lucio Cinto.