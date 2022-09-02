SH10 blocked as crash leaves 1 critical, 1 seriously injured

Source: 1News

One person is in critical condition and one other is seriously injured after a Northland crash that blocked off SH10 tonight.

(file image)

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

The two-car crash between Reid Road and Ngatikahu Road, in Taipa, was reported at 7.15pm, according to a police statement.

Initial indications are that one person has critical injuries and one person has serious injuries.

Police said SH10 will remain blocked overnight, with detours available that are suitable for cars only.

The detour south of the crash scene is via Oruru Road and the detour north is through Parapara Road, a spokesperson said.

