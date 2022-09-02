Satellite image shows potentially 'toxic' algae on Lake Rotorua

An extensive buildup of algal bloom in and around Lake Rotorua has caused a health warning to be issued by Toi Te Ora Public Health.

Satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council of algal bloom in Lake Rotorua and surrounding regions. (Source: Supplied)

The warning covers Lake Rotorua, Ohau Channel (the channel that links Lake Rotorua and Lake Rotoiti) and the Okere Arm of Lake Rotoiti.

"The health warning is based on visual assessments and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council which indicate an extensive algal bloom throughout much of these areas," a statement from Toi Te Ora Public Health reads.

Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health explained some of the risks associated with the algae.

"The bloom on Lake Rotorua, the Ohau Channel and Okere Arm of Lake Rotoiti is likely to be of blue-green algae which can be toxic and so it is important to avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water,” he said.

The algae could trigger asthma and hayfever in some, as well as rashes, headaches and visual problems.

"Dogs are particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shorelines. Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten algae on shorelines."

Parents were also asked to make sure children avoid algal mats and scum on the shoreline.