CCTV images released of possible suspects in Christchurch blaze

CCTV images have been released in a bid to identify four people following a suspicious fire at a Christchurch scrap yard more than two weeks ago.

A still from CCTV footage showing four people in the area of a fire in Woolston, Christchurch.

The large blaze occurred at a scrap metal yard on Garlands Road, in Woolston, on the evening of August 17.

The fire “required significant work and resource by Fire and Emergency to get under control," Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam said in a statement.

The footage shows a group of four people in the area at the time of the incident.

Varnam said while the footage is "not very clear", it's hoped "someone will recognise those involved, particularly people who know them".

A still from CCTV footage showing four people looking to be identified by police.

“This incident was extremely serious, and had it not been for the fast work of Fire and Emergency, could have caused considerable damage to homes and businesses, as well as serious risk to people’s lives.”

Police are also calling for anyone with CCTV cameras in the area with potentially relevant footage to contact police.

National Steel managing director Vipan Garg previously told 1News he believed the fire was deliberately lit.

CHCH scrap yard fire may have been deliberately lit - director

"Cars don't catch fire. There are no engines or anything flammable on site…just shells of cars," he said.

"It's been soaking wet the whole month."

