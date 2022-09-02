2022 winter New Zealand's warmest and wettest on record - NIWA

Source: 1News

This winter has been New Zealand's warmest and wettest winter on record, according to NIWA.

Sunshine and rain.

Sunshine and rain. (Source: istock.com)

NIWA said the nationwide average temperature was 9.8 degrees (1.4 degrees above the 1981-2010 average).

This winter was the first on record where the temperature exceeded 1.2 degrees above average for the entire season.

NIWA says 84 places experienced a record or near-record warm winter while coastal seas also had their warmest winter on record with "persistent" marine heatwave conditions.

READ MORE: Climate change driving catastrophic weather events - NIWA

The country has now had three consecutive record warm winters and six of the warmest winters on record have occurred since 2013 .

It has also been New Zealand's wettest winter on record because of several extreme rainfall events resulting in flooding across the country.

On the bright side, the sunniest four regions so far this year are Taranaki (1701 hours), Bay of Plenty (1675 hours), Greater Nelson (1621 hours), and Auckland (1564 hours).

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Argentine president says man tried to shoot vice president

2

Emotional scenes as pastor jailed for indecently assaulting young women

3

How chats with fellow NZ rugby greats helped Cocksedge retire

4

2022 winter New Zealand's warmest and wettest on record - NIWA

5

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

Latest Stories

Bloody bizarre: Nadal hurt after hitting himself with racket

Person dies after being struck by train on Kapiti Coast

Emotional scenes as pastor jailed for indecently assaulting young women

Argentine president says man tried to shoot vice president

Flyers by neo-Nazi group distributed in Napier

Related Stories

'A lot of pain' remains after Nelson flooding - Mayor

Orange rain warning issued for sodden Westland

Large slip closes road in Lower Hutt

What weather can NZ expect this spring? NIWA releases outlook